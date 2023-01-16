Westerlo vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17, 2023

Westerlo will entertain Genk at Het Kuipje in the Belgian Pro League on Tuesday (January 17).

The two teams are separated by a huge margin of 22 points as they head for matchday 21. The hosts are seventh in the standings, while the visitors lead the pack with 52 points. Westerlo lost their last league meeting at home to OH Leuven 2-1 – their third setback in five straight games. Their last success over Genk was in 2019.

De Kemphanen have not fared poorly as a team promoted from Belgian First Division B. Like Standard Liege, they have won nine games out of 20, drawing three and losing eight to garner 30 points. However, they have struggled at home recently, managing just one win in their last five meetings at Het Kuipje.

High-flying Genk, meanwhile, have established a seven-point lead atop the standings and are eyeing their first top-flight title since 2018-19. They beat Zulte Waregem 1-0 in their last meeting – their second win in three league games. Last year, they beat Westerlo home and away, outscoring them 7-1 across both matches.

Blauw-Wit were knocked out of the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League in the third qualifying round by Shakhtar Donetsk on a 4-2 aggregate. They were unable to progress beyond the group stage of the 2021–22 UEFA Europa League. Clinching a top-flight title this term will offer them another European opportunity.

Westerlo vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Westerlo have won only once in their last five clashes against Genk, losing four times.

The hosts have conceded 14 goals against Genk in their last five games, scoring four.

Westerlo have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games at home.

Genk have won four of their last five games on the road, losing one game.

Westerlo have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, while Genk have won thrice and lost twice:

Form Guide: Westerlo: L-W-W-D-L; Genk – W-L-W-L-W.

Westerlo vs Genk Prediction

Lyle Foster is the hosts’ key performer this season with eight goals and three assists, followed by Dorgeles Nene, who has netted six times. However, five players, including attacker Erdon Daci, are not fit to make the clash.

Meanwhile, four Genk players will not make the trip due to injury, but that isn't a great cause for concern for gaffer Wouter Vrancken. That's because Paul Onuachu (14 goals) and Mike Tresor (14 assists) have his back. Genk are expected to prevail based on their superior form and momentum.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-2 Genk

Westerlo vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Genk

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Genk to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Westerlo to score - Yes

