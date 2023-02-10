Westerlo vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023 

Westerlo will welcome Gent to Het Kuipje for a matchday 25 fixture in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday (February 11).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Eupen on Saturday. Goals in either half from Nene Dorgeles and Stef Peeters saw both teams share the spoils. Gent, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat against Genk at home a day later.

Hyun-Seok Hong and Laurent Depoitre netted for Gent, while Joseph Paintsil, Yira Sor and new signing Toluwase Arokodare scored to help Genk complete a comeback win.

The defeat left them in fifth spot, having garnered 38 points from 24 games. Westerlo, meanwhile, are three points behind them in seventh place.

Westerlo vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 37 occasions in the past, with Gent leading 17-10.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Gent win 2-1 at home.

Four of their last five meetings have produced at least three goals.

Gent have scored at least twice in four of their last five competitive games.

Five of Gent's last six away games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Westerlo have scored in their last eight competitive games.

Westerlo form guide: D-W-D-L-L; Gent form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Westerlo vs Gent Prediction

Neither side have shown any consistency throughout the season, so it's difficult to predict what could happen when they take the field. Both sides are firmly in the hunt for European qualification and are likely to go all out for a win.

Head-to-head games between Gent and Westerlo tend to be high-scoring affairs, and the trend should continue. Gent have found their scoring boots in recent weeks, netting at least twice in four of their last five games across competitions.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Westerlo 2-2 Gent

Westerlo vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

