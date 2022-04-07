Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Brisbane Roar on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Brisbane Roar are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have failed to meet expectations this season. The away side eased past Newcastle Jets by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this year. The Wanderers suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Sydney FC in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 games apiece out of a total of 33 matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Brisbane Roar. Western Sydney Wanderers were thoroughly outplayed on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-D-D-W-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Juan Lescano are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Alex Parsons and Connor Chapman remain injured, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Alex Parsons, Connor Chapman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Tomislav Mrcela, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Juan Lescano

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane Roar recovered from their slump with an excellent performance last week and will look to turn their campaign around this week. The away side was in impressive form against Newcastle Jets and will need a similar performance this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers have also struggled this year and will need to be at their best in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Brisbane Roar

