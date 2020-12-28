Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Western Sydney Wanderers host Macarthur FC in the A-League at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday.

This is a local derby, and a great way for Macarthur to begin life as an A-League club.

It has been reported that for the first month of the A-League competition, the teams based in New South Wales (including Wellington Phoenix) will not travel outside the state, with the teams from the rest of Australia not coming into the state.

“You could have picked either of the Sydney teams to open the season and they would have been great games, but this one against Wanderers will be particularly special.”#MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd https://t.co/KBdvm8lSMr — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) December 21, 2020

In their debut A-League season, Macarthur have made some important purchases, with experienced Aussie Mark Milligan set to lead the side.

In addition, Markel Susaeta has made the move from Melbourne City FC, and is joined by Matt Derbyshire, Benat Etxebarria and Loic Puyo as their foreigners for the season.

Western Sydney Wanderers have had a poor few seasons in the A-League, having missed out on finals football for the last three years.

Ex-Newcastle Jets head coach Carl Robinson will lead Wanderers this year, while they have made important additions to their squad, bringing in players like James Troisi. They have also signed the Jets' former striker Bernie Ibini.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first game between Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur FC in the A-League, with the latter making their debut in the league on Wednesday.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Team News

Robinson is likely to use a 4-3-3 system for the Wanderers, who do not have any concerns regarding the fitness of any players.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

There are no known injury concerns at the moment for Macarthur, who could set up with a strong midfield combination of Benat and Milligan. That would provide them with experience and know-how in the middle of the park, which would set up a solid base for the team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ziggy Gordon; Tate Russell, Dylan McGowan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Daniel Georgievski; Graham Dorrans, James Troisi, Keanu Baccus; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini, Simon Cox

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adam Federici; Ivan Franjic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Aleksandar Susnjar, Walter Scott; Benat Etxebarria, Mark Milligan, Liam Rose; Markel Susaeta, Matt Derbyshire, Moudi Najjar

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Despite the fact that Macarthur are a new team, they should give a good account of themselves in this game, especially against a rebuilding Western Sydney Wanderers team.

We predict that this game will end in an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Macarthur FC