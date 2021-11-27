Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Newcastle Jets on Sunday. Both teams made underwhelming starts to their campaigns and will need to step up this weekend.

Newcastle Jets are in 12th place in the A-League standings and have struggled in recent weeks. The Jets suffered a 2-1 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have a point to prove this season. The Wanderers played out a 0-0 stalemate against Sydney FC last week and will want to take it up a notch in this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a slight edge over Newcastle Jets and have won nine out of 25 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed eight victories against the Wanderers and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Keanu Baccus is also struggling with his fitness and will be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Keanu Baccus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets have no injury concerns at the moment and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Jets have made several additions to their team and have a point to prove this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; Bernie Ibini-Isei, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dane Ingham; Kosta Grozos; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Savvas Siatravanis, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Newcastle Jets have made several changes to their squad this season and will want their new recruits to impose themselves this weekend. The Jets were poor in their previous game and will need to avoid another defeat in this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers have been fairly robust this year and will look for an impressive finish this season. The Wanderers are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand in this match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-0 Newcastle Jets

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi