Western United vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Western United take on high-flying Macarthur FC in the A-League on Saturday, with the visitors looking to consolidate their position within the top two.

Macarthur FC are currently flying in the A-League, and are full of confidence. In their last match, they beat Adelaide United 4-0, with their English striker Matt Derbyshire scoring a hat-trick.

He also assisted another goal in that game, which was scored by captain Mark Milligan.

Macarthur are currently second in the league with 14 points from eight games. That puts them four points behind league leaders Central Coast Mariners.

Incidentally, Western United's last game was against the Mariners, almost two weeks ago. They were 2-1 up in that game, but just could not hold on to their advantage.

United are currently 10th in the A-League standings. However, they have only played five games so far, three less than Macarthur. Wins in their three games in hand would bring Western United level on points with Macarthur.

Due to restrictions imposed by Australian states to combat COVID-19, teams have not been able to travel freely between all states. This has resulted in many games being postponed.

Western United vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Macarthur have never faced Western United in a competitive match before.

Western United form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Macarthur FC form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Western United vs Macarthur FC Team News

Western United

Joshua Risdon is unlikely to play this game due to an injury. Western United haven't played in two weeks, so they are sure to have some rustiness to shake off before heading into the game against Macarthur.

Injured: Joshua Risdon

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC

Milislav Popovic has a hamstring injury, and it is still uncertain when he will be ready to return to action.

That aside, Macarthur FC boss Ante Milicic is likely to have a full side to choose from for this game.

Injured: Milislav Popovic

Suspended: None

Western United vs Macarthur FC Predicted XIs

Western United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Tomislav Uskok; Tomoki Imai, Víctor Sanchez, Steven Lustica, Alessandro Diamanti, Connor Pain; Iker Guarrotxena, Besart Berisha

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; Ivan Franjic, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, James Meredith; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Western United vs Macarthur FC Prediction

We are predicting that Macarthur will win this game. Western United haven't played football in two weeks, while Macarthur enjoyed a thumping win in that period.

The momentum will favor the visitors in this game, and we expect them to win.

Prediction: Western United 0-2 Macarthur FC