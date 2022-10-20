Western United vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2022

Western United will entertain Macarthur at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in A-League action on Friday.

The hosts have lost their opening two games in the A-League and are in the bottom spot in the league table. They suffered a 2-1 away loss at Melbourne City FC in their campaign opener earlier this month and fell to a 3-1 home loss to Sydney FC last Sunday.

Macarthur have endured a relatively better start to their league campaign and are undefeated after two league games. They played out a goalless draw against Brisbane Roar in the campaign opener but were able to secure a 2-0 win over Adelaide United in their first home game of the season.

Western United are one of just two teams in the A-League to have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the season alongside Perth Glory. Macarthur, on the other hand, are one of just two teams to have not conceded a goal this season, alongside second-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

Western United vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just five times in the A-League. The two teams are evenly matched in terms of their head-to-head record, with two wins apiece and one game ending in a draw.

Macarthur have kept a clean sheet in their two league games thus far, while Western United have conceded five goals, which is the worst defensive record in the league.

The two sides have met three times at Friday's venue, with all games producing conclusive results. Western United have two wins while one game has gone Macarthur's way.

Western United have lost three matches in a row in the A-League while Macarthur are on a three-game winning streak in away games in the competition.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last three league games.

Western United vs Macarthur Prediction

The hosts have endured a slow start to their season but one positive thing has been that they have scored in both of their losses. At home, they are expected to score at least a goal.

Macarthur have had clean sheets in their two games thus far but have never been able to maintain one against the hosts. The Bulls head into this game in better form than the hosts and should be able to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Western United 1-2 Macarthur

Western United vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Macarthur

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Macarthur to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Lachlan Rose to score or assist any time - Yes

