Western United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with a set of semi-finals this week as Melbourne Victory take on Western United on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Western United finished in third place in the A-League standings and have suffered a slight dip in form in recent weeks. The hosts edged Wellington Phoenix to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Melbourne Victory secured a second-place finish in the league table and have managed to show considerable improvement this year. The away side thrashed Sydney FC by a 4-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this game.

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Western United have a slight edge over Melbourne Victory and have won four of the nine matches played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have managed three victories against Western United and will want to level the scales this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will want to be more clinical on Wednesday.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-L-W

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-W-W

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Nikolai Topor-Stanley and Alessandro Diamanti are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Josh Risdon has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Alessandro Diamanti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Robbie Kruse is injured at the moment and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Matt Action and Matt Spiranovic have completed their recoveries and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Josh Risdon, Tomoki Imai; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc one more for good measure 🤝 one more for good measure 🤝 https://t.co/uCmboxKdU4

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Brendan Hamill, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Western United have been in excellent form this season but have been hampered by a few problems this month. The hosts ended their winless streak against Wellington Phoenix last week and will need another shot in the arm ahead of this match.

Melbourne Victory have also stepped up this season and could potentially win the A-League title. Western United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi