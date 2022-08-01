Western United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | Australia Cup 2022

The Australia Cup is back in action with another round of matches as Melbourne Victory take on Western United on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory finished in second place in the A-League standings last season and have been exceptional this year. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Manchester United last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Western United, on the other hand, won the Grand Final last season and are the reigning A-League champions. The hosts have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to win another piece of silverware this year.

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Western United have a slight edge over Melbourne Victory and have won five out of the 11 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have managed four victories against Western United and will look to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the second leg of the semi-finals last season and ended in a 4-1 victory for Western United. Melbourne Victory struggled on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Melbourne Victory form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Western United form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Western United have a good squad

Western United

Alessandro Diamanti and Nikolai Topor-Stanley are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Josh Risdon has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Alessandro Diamanti, Nikolai Topor-Stanley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory need to win this game

Melbourne Victory

Robbie Kruse is recuperating from a long-term injury and will not be able to feature in this game. Matt Acton and Matt Spiranovic have overcome their struggles and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Josh Risdon, Tomoki Imai; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc



Our 2022 cup defence begins Wednesday night against Western United at AAMI Park, kick-off 7.30pm. Our first @AustraliaCup trophy run began with some FBK magic against Balmain Tigers in 2015.Our 2022 cup defence begins Wednesday night against Western United at AAMI Park, kick-off 7.30pm. Our first @AustraliaCup trophy run began with some FBK magic against Balmain Tigers in 2015.Our 2022 cup defence begins Wednesday night against Western United at AAMI Park, kick-off 7.30pm. https://t.co/ucjks2HQhY

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Brendan Hamill, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Western United have enjoyed an exceptional year so far and are in impressive form at the moment. The likes of Lachlan Wales and Aleksandar Prijovic can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Melbourne Victory have also grown in stature over the past year and will look to make amends for their elimination last season. Western United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 2-0 Melbourne Victory

