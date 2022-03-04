Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Western United take on Newcastle Jets on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle Jets are in eighth place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Jets played out a 2-2 draw against Macarthur FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Western United, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side eased past Perth Glory last week and will be confident this weekend.

Western United FC @wufcofficial 🖤



bit.ly/JetsBallarat We can't wait to get back in front of the green and black faithful in Ballarat as we look to return to the top of the A-League Men table We can't wait to get back in front of the green and black faithful in Ballarat as we look to return to the top of the A-League Men table 💚🖤🎫 bit.ly/JetsBallarat https://t.co/MkNFw0Ysgs

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Western United have a slight edge over Newcastle Jets and have won three out of six matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed two victories against Western United and will need to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Western United. Newcastle Jets gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to step up this weekend.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-D-W

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-L-W

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali and Rhys Bozinovski are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Tomoki Imai has served his suspension and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali, Rhys Bozinovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Matt Jurman is also carrying a knock and might not be able to play a part in this match.

Injured: Archie Goodwin

Doubtful: Matt Jurman

Suspended: None

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Western United have been a formidable force in the A-League this season and are in impressive form at the moment. The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven league games and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Newcastle Jets can be a dangerous team on their day but have issues to address going into this game. Western United are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Western United 3-1 Newcastle Jets

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi