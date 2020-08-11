What can Arsenal expect from Willian?

It is that time of the year again when transfer rumours fill up the back pages and social media timelines.

There have been speculations that this transfer window might be different from the usual ones due to the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 outbreak on footballing revenues. But clubs could still find creative ways to get deals over the line.

Arsenal have been bolstered by their recent FA Cup win, which has guaranteed them European football for next season and an extra £30 million to spend in the transfer market.

Tabloids have already linked Arsenal with a host of players that include the likes of Phillipe Coutinho, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, one player who is certain to arrive at Arsenal is Willian who is available on a free transfer.

Have Arsenal taken a gamble on Willian?

Willian will be heading to Arsenal this summer.

Willian rejected a 2-year contract extension with Chelsea and will be leaving the club after his 7-year spell to join Arsenal.

Chelsea's London rivals have offered Willian a 3-year contract, something the player asked for at Stamford Bridge but did not get. Albeit, the Brazilian's expected wage of around £100,000 a week at Arsenal is less than what he earned at Chelsea.

Advertisement

Willian is the third player represented by super agent Kia Joorabchian to join Arsenal in the last 12 months, the others being David Luiz and Cedric.

Kia Joorabchian is an Israeli agent who is a good friend with Arsenal technical director Edu and seems to have an increasingly bigger say on the transfer dealings of the club. The Arsenal board seems to be a lot more compliant with super agents like Joorabchian, and it remains to be seen if this strategy yields rich dividends for the club in the long term.

Willian is the latest Kia Joorabchian player to sign for Arsenal.

Willian is 32 and will be offering almost no resale value when his contract expires in 2023. One has to hope that this deal is not a favour to Arsenal’s favourite super-agent because signing a 32-year-old winger does not seem like the transfer business of a club with title-winning ambitions. Nevertheless, in the short term, Willian can provide something to the club and be a useful option to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Can Willian help solve Arsenal's creativity problem?

Willian

Arsenal are in the middle of a creativity crisis. Their biggest creator, Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of the squad by manager Mikel Arteta and seems to have played his last game for the club.

The Gunners are desperately lacking in terms of creativity in midfield, something that is evident in the fact that no Arsenal midfielder created more than one big chance in the recently concluded Premier League. Arsenal ranked 15th among Premier League teams last season for 'shot creating actions' (16.18 per 90) and 16th for 'key passes' (285).

Arsenal were 12th in the league for big chances created and were the worst of the Big 6 teams in terms of creating 'expected assists' and 'progressive passes'. The only Arsenal representative in the top 50 players in the league last season for 'shot creating actions' was Mesut Ozil with 3.94 per 90. The next best Arsenal player in that list was Nicholas Pepe (2.96 per 90) in 51st place.

Mesut Ozil might have already played his last game for Arsenal.

Willian, on the other hand, was one of the most creative players in the 2019-20 Premier League.

He ranked sixth in terms of 'shot creating actions per 90' (5.02) and had the third most 'shot-creating actions' from open play behind Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish. The Brazilian was seventh in the league for 'key passes' (71) and sixth for passes into the penalty area (68).

Arsenal can make use of Willian’s creativity to increase the efficacy of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the final third, especially against low blocks.

Willian vs Nicholas Pepe Comparison 2019/20 Season

Willian will offer a different threat on the right-wing compared to Pepe as shown in the chart above even though the latter offers a greater goal threat and is slightly more adventurous with his dribbling.

However, Willian ranks much higher in terms of creativity, specifically in terms of 'shot-creating actions', 'progressive distance' and passes into the box.

If Arteta continues with his 3-4-3 system next season, Willian could prove to be a more viable alternative on the right flank compared to Nicholas Pepe or even an option on the left if Aubameyang is played through the middle.

Willian could be useful for Arsenal in the number ten role as well

Willian

Willian is not expected to start ahead of Arsenal’s record signing Nicholas Pepe, but it is also unlikely that he has been brought to the club to be an option off the bench.

Arteta used the 3-4-3 system after the restart due to the shortcomings in the Arsenal squad, but his long term vision is to transition into a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 where Willian could be played as a number ten.

For Chelsea, Willian played almost exclusively on the right wing. But he was often deployed in a central position during his Shakthar Donetsk days, something he could also do in North London.

Willian is brilliant on the half-turn, and he could occupy the spaces between midfield and defence to create chances. He will also be more willing to press from the front than Mesut Ozil and his presence could immensely benefit someone like a Joe Willock.

Whichever way you look at it, Willian's addition to the Arsenal squad is a positive move. He is an experienced Premier League player who can immediately improve the first XI if Arsenal decide to play 4-2-3-1.

The other plus side is the cost of his acquisition; he is set to join on a free transfer. With his reported wages of £100,000 a week, it is a transfer with little risk and high reward for Arsenal.

Signing a 32-year-old player is not ideal, but at this point in time, Willian looks like one of the best options for Arsenal.