What channel is Argentina vs Colombia? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | Copa America 2021

The Copa America 2021 is back with another important clash this week as Argentina take on Colombia at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Tuesday. Argentina have been impressive in recent weeks and could go on to play Brazil in the final this year.

Colombia have been fairly inconsistent in Copa America 2021 but can pack a dangerous punch on their day. The Colombians have good players in their ranks and will need to present a robust front on Tuesday.

Argentina, on the other hand, are on a brilliant unbeaten streak at the moment and will be intent on proving their mettle this week. La Albiceleste can be lethal on their day and will have to put their best foot forward going into this semi-final encounter.

Argentina vs Colombia Team News

Argentina have a strong squad

Argentina

Argentina have a fully-fit squad and have some of the most lethal attacking players in South America at their disposal for this game. Cristian Romero and Angel Di Maria have recovered from their knocks and could start against Colombia.

Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes have seized the initiative in midfield and have effectively allowed Lionel Messi to play in an advanced position in the final third. Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez are available for this game and will need to make an impact in the penalty area.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia need to be at their best

Colombia

Mateus Uribe and Yairo Moreno are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Argentina this week. Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has not been picked for the tournament and is unavailable for selection.

Colombia will likely set up on the counter with Atalanta duo Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel leading the line. Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez will hold the fort in defence and will have their work cut out for them against Argentina.

Injured: Mateus Uribe, Yairo Moreno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina and Colombia kick off?

India: 7th July 2021, at 6:30 AM

USA: 6th July 2021, at 9 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 8 PM (Central Standard Time), 6 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 7th July 2021, at 2 AM

Where and how to watch Argentina vs Colombia on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: Fox Sports 1, Univision Now, TUDN USA

UK: BBC Red Button

How to watch live streaming of Argentina vs Colombia?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Fox Sports App, TUDN

UK: BBC iPlayer

