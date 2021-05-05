What channel is AS Roma vs Manchester United? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

Manchester United are back in action in the UEFA Europa League this week as they take on AS Roma in an important semi-final fixture at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. The Red Devils thrashed their Italian opponents by a stunning 6-2 margin and are the favourites to win this game.

AS Roma have largely failed to meet expectations this season and have decided to replace Paulo Fonseca with former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. The Giallorossi suffered a shocking defeat to Sampdoria over the weekend and will need a miracle to turn this tie around.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have surprised fans and skeptics alike this season and find themselves in second place in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils were exceptional in the first leg and will view the UEFA Europa League as an opportunity to end what has been a difficult trophy drought.

AS Roma vs Manchester United Team News

AS Roma have a depleted squad

AS Roma

AS Roma have several injuries to account for in this fixture with first-team stars Leonardo Spinazzola, Pau Lopez, and Nicolo Zaniolo ruled out with injuries. With Pedro and Stephen El Sharaawy also injured, the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko will have to do much of the heavy lifting for AS Roma against Manchester United.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Pau Lopez, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro, Stephen El Sharaawy, Riccardo Calafiori

Doubtful: Jordan Veretout

Suspended: None

Daniel James is unavailable for this game

Manchester United

Manchester United also have a few fitness concerns in their squad with Phil Jones ruled out of this fixture. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been largely successful with their defensive partnership this season and are likely to keep their places in the side.

Daniel James and Anthony Martial are injured at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Edinson Cavani has been impressive for Manchester United this season and is set to start alongside Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, and Bruno Fernandes.

Injured: Phil Jones, Daniel James, Anthony Martial

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between AS Roma and Manchester United kick off?

India: 7th May 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 6th May 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th May 2021, at 8 PM

🎙️ | PRESS CONFERENCE



Coach Paulo Fonseca and defender Roger Ibanez are currently speaking ahead of Thursday's Europe League semi-final second leg. Key quotes from both to follow...

#ASRoma #UEL #RomaManUtd pic.twitter.com/f4CBreC4fa — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 5, 2021

Where and how to watch AS Roma vs Manchester United on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDN Deportes, CBS Sports Network

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of AS Roma vs Manchester United?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+, TUDN App

UK: BT Sport

