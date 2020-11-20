What channel is Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Ronald Koeman faces a massive test this weekend as Barcelona travel to the Spanish capital to face Diego Simeone's robust Atletico Madrid outfit in a crucial La Liga fixture on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Atletico Madrid will have to do without several key players this weekend and cannot afford to put a foot wrong against Barcelona. Los Colchoneros are currently in third place in the La Liga table and will want to maintain their exceptional unbeaten streak in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona recovered from their disappointing La Liga spell with a 5-2 victory against Real Betis before the international break but will have to need plenty of inspiration to defeat Atletico Madrid. The Catalans have been positive under Ronald Koeman and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Team News

Atletico Madrid have a severely depleted squad

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be unable to face his former team this weekend. Yannick Carrasco, Hector Herrera, Lucas Torreira, and Vitolo are also injured and have been ruled out against Barcelona on Saturday.

Injured: Yannick Carrasco, Hector Herrera, Lucas Torreira, Vitolo, Sime Vrsaljko, Luis Suarez, Diego Costa

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Barcelona will have to address the absence of a few key players in this fixture. Sergio Busquets and Ansu Fati are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Samuel Umtiti has reportedly recovered from his injury but is unlikely to play a part against Atletico Madrid. Philippe Coutinho, on the other hand, has been included in the squad and might start the game this weekend.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo

Doubtful: Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

Also Read: Barcelona Injury Update: Sergio Busquets sidelined with knee injury, Coutinho eyes return against Atletico Madrid — 20th November 2020

At what time does the match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona kick off?

India: 22nd November 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 21st November 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 21st November 2020, at 8 PM

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz

UK: Premier Sports

How to watch live streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: Premier Player HD

Also Read: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21