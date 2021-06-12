What channel is Austria vs North Macedonia? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Austria take on North Macedonia at the National Park on Sunday. Austria have good players in their ranks and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

North Macedonia are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and will want to give Austria a shock this weekend. The away side managed a huge coup against Germany last year and will be looking to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Austria, on the other hand, have a dismal record at the Euros and have a point to prove at Euro 2020. The home side played out a 0-0 draw with Slovakia last week and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Austria vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

Austria have a strong squad

Austria

Konrad Laimer and Julian Baumgartlinger are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Austria have a strong squad and will need to name their best team for this fixture.

With Hinteregger and Dragovic forming Austria's centre-back partnership, David Alaba is set to play an advanced role for his side. Marcel Sabitzer has been brilliant for RB Leipzig and will be his team's chief creative force.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Konrad Laimer, Julian Baumgartlinger

Suspended: None

North Macedonia have a point to prove

North Macedonia

Ilija Nestorovski has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. Veteran striker Goran Pandev has been excellent for North Macedonia and will want to make his mark in this match.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia kick off?

India: 13th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 13th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 13th June 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Austria vs North Macedonia on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Austria vs North Macedonia?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

