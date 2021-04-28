What channel is Barcelona vs Granada? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Barcelona are back in action with their game in hand in La Liga this week as they lock horns with Granada in a crucial fixture at the Camp Nou on Thursday. Barcelona have been impressive under Ronald Koeman this year and could move to top of the table with a victory in this fixture.

Granada find themselves in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Sevilla last week and will need to take it up a notch on Thursday.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in a four-way race for the La Liga title and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. The Catalan giants have managed four victories in their last five league games and will be confident ahead of this game.

Barcelona vs Granada Team News

Barcelona have a few key injury concerns

Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has made progress with his recovery and might make his comeback in this fixture. Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are currently sidelined with long-term injuries and will be excluded from the squad.

With Martin Braithwaite also injured, Barcelona will likely employ a 3-5-2 formation with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leading the line. Pedri and Sergino Dest have started several games this season and might be rested against Granada.

Advertisement

Injured: Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho

Doubtful: Neto

Suspended: None

Granada have a depleted squad

Granada

Neyder Lozano, Domingos Duarte, and Luis Milla are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alberto Soro is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Domingos Duarte, Luis Milla

Doubtful: Alberto Soro

Suspended: None

Also Read: Villarreal vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Granada kick off?

India: 29th April 2021, at 10:30 PM

USA: 29th April 2021, at 1 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 12 PM (Central Standard Time), 10 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 29th April 2021, at 6 PM

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Granada on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN Sports, Fanatiz

UK: Premier Sports

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Granada?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Premier Player HD

Also Read: Barcelona vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21