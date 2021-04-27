Barcelona vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this week as they take on Granada at the Camp Nou on Thursday. The Catalans have been impressive under Ronald Koeman and could potentially move to the top of the league table with a victory in their game in hand.

Granada are in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sevilla over the weekend and will look to bounce back with an upset on Thursday.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are two points off the top of the league table and will be desperate for a victory in this fixture. With both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropping points over the weekend, the Blaugrana will look to seize the initiative and get a head start as we approach the business end of the La Liga title race.

It all comes down to this: pic.twitter.com/Q2juGEHFa4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 26, 2021

Barcelona vs Granada Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an exceptional record against Granada and have won 14 games out of a total of 16 matches played between the two teams. Granada have managed only two victories against Barcelona but have a formidable line-up and can potentially trouble the Catalans this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the Copa del Rey earlier this season and ended in a 5-3 victory for Barcelona. The Catalans mounted a stunning comeback on the day and will need to summon every ounce of their fighting spirit on Thursday.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-W-W

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Barcelona vs Granada Team News

Barcelona have a few key injury concerns

Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has made progress with his recovery and might make his comeback in this fixture. Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are currently sidelined with long-term injuries and will be excluded from the squad.

With Martin Braithwaite also injured, Barcelona will likely employ a 3-5-2 formation with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leading the line. Pedri and Sergino Dest have started several games this season and might be rested against Granada.

Injured: Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho

Doubtful: Neto

Suspended: None

Granada have a depleted squad

Granada

Advertisement

Neyder Lozano, Domingos Duarte, and Luis Milla are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alberto Soro is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Domingos Duarte, Luis Milla

Doubtful: Alberto Soro

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Granada Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ilaix Moriba; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo; Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons; Jorge Molina, Antonio Puertas, Kenedy; Roberto Soldado

Barcelona vs Granada Prediction

Barcelona have become the front-runners to win the league title over the past week and have a statement of intent to make on Thursday. The likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are seasoned La Liga veterans and will have to guide their young team to what can potentially be a crucial league title in the context of Spanish football.

Granada have punched above their weight this season and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Given the high stakes involved and the home advantage, however, Barcelona hold the upper hand going into this fixture.

Advertisement

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Granada

Also Read: Barcelona 5-2 Getafe: Player Ratings as Catalans secure thrilling victory and keep pace with rivals in title race | La Liga 2020-21