What channel is Barcelona vs Osasuna? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend with an important fixture as Barcelona host Osasuna at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Osasuna pipped Barcelona to a 2-1 victory to severely dent the Catalans' title aspirations in the previous meeting between the two sides last season.

Barcelona have been well below their best in La Liga this season and are currently in a dismal 13th place in the league standings. The Catalans have been excellent in the UEFA Champions League, however, and registered a 4-0 victory against Dynamo Kyiv earlier this week. Barcelona have improved a few areas of their general play under Ronald Koeman and have a massive point to prove this weekend.

Osasuna are level on points with Barcelona at the moment and will look to pull off yet another upset at the Camp Nou on Sunday. The away side was held to a 1-1 draw by SD Huesca in its previous game and will have to take it up a notch against a resurgent Barcelona side.

🏃 M E S S I 🏃 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 28, 2020

Barcelona vs Osasuna Team News

Sergio Busquets is unlikely to feature in this game

Barcelona

Barcelona have several injury concerns at the moment and are likely to replace the injured Ansu Fati with an in-form Ousmane Dembele in the starting line-up. Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong were left out of the squad that travelled to Ukraine during the week and are sure to start this game.

The Catalans have a worrying list of injuries in their defence and will have to do without Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Sergi Roberto going into this game. Sergino Dest also picked up a muscle injury earlier this week but seems to have recovered and should start the game. Sergio Busquets has reportedly made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Advertisement

Injured: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

Jonathan Calleri might not play this game

Osasuna

Jonathan Calleri, Aridane Hernandez, Juan Perez, and Lucas Torro are recovering from their injuries and remain doubtful against Barcelona. Chimy Avila and Adrian Lopez are injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Chimy Avila, David Garcia, Brandon, Adrian Lopez

Doubtful: Jonathan Calleri, Aridane Hernandez, Juan Perez, Lucas Torro

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Osasuna kick off?

India: 29th November 2020, at 6:30 PM

USA: 29th November 2020, at 8 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 AM (Central Standard Time), 5 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 29th November 2020, at 1 PM

Sergino Dest scores his first goal for Barcelona 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5hoBDq1r18 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2020

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Barcelona and Osasuna on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz

UK: La Liga TV

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Osasuna?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: La Liga TV

Also Read: Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21