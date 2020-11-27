Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action in La Liga this weekend with an important fixture against Osasuna at the Camp Nou on Sunday. The Catalan giants have endured a dismal league season so far and will need to string of victories to get their campaign back on track.

Osasuna are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best over the past few weeks. The Pamplona-based outfit exceeded expectations last season and will have to take it up a notch against Barcelona this weekend.

Barcelona are currently in a shocking 13th place in La Liga at the moment and have a host of injury concerns going into this weekend. The Catalans fielded a second-string outfit against Dynamo Kyiv earlier this week and have several promising talents in their ranks.

🇦🇷😢 An emotional moment for Leo Messi remembering Maradona

Barcelona vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a predictably good record against Osasuna and have won 21 games out of a total of 36 matches in the recent history of La Liga. Osasuna have managed only six victories against the Catalans and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Osasuna delivered a telling blow to Barcelona's La Liga aspirations in the previous game between these two teams last season with a shocking 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou. Barcelona have made a few improvements over the past few months and have a point to prove in this game.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-L-L

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-W-D

Barcelona vs Osasuna Team News

Barcelona have several injury concerns

Barcelona

Barcelona have a defensive crisis at the moment with Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, and Sergio Busquets ruled out for the foreseeable future. Oscar Mingueza was impressive against Dynamo Kyiv and is set for another start in this game.

Ousmane Dembele was benched for Barcelona's Champions League outing and is likely to start this game in place of Francisco Trincao. Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong were also rested for the trip to Ukraine and have to play pivotal roles in this game.

Injured: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

Chimy Avila is set to miss this game

Osasuna

Osasuna have a massive list of injuries going into this game and will have to do without Chimy Avila, David Garcia, Brandon, and Adrian Lopez going into this game. Jonathan Calleri, Aridane Hernandez, Juan Perez, and Lucas Torro are also recovering from their injuries and remain doubtful against Barcelona.

Injured: Chimy Avila, David Garcia, Brandon, Adrian Lopez

Doubtful: Jonathan Calleri, Aridane Hernandez, Juan Perez, Lucas Torro

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest; Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic; Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele; Antoine Griezmann

What will be your next challenge with Barça, @sergino_dest?



🇺🇸 This week the defender became the first American to score a goal in the Blaugrana colors 😍

Osasuna Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sergio Herrera; Raul Navas, Unai Garcia, Facundo Roncaglia; Jony, Inigo Perez, Oier Sanjurjo, Jon Moncayola, Nacho Vidal; Ruben Garcia, Ante Budimir

Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction

Barcelona are in a period of transition at the moment and will have to start grinding out victories on a regular basis to challenge Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to pull their socks up going into this game.

Osasuna have troubled Barcelona on a few occasions in the past and will want to pull off yet another upset this Sunday. Barcelona have rediscovered their goalscoring touch, however, and should be able to win this game at the Camp Nou.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Osasuna

