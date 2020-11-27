Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen take on Hertha BSC at the BayArena on Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen have been in exceptional form this season and are the favourites going into this game.

Hertha BSC have experienced a mediocre campaign so far and are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings. The Berlin-based outfit suffered a 5-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund last weekend and will need to take it up a notch this Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen have been sensational so far this season and have registered five victories on the trot in the Bundesliga. Die Werkself edged past Arminia by a 2-1 margin last weekend and will be intent on making a statement against Hertha BSC.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent record against Hertha BSC and have won 19 games out of a total of 40 matches in this fixture. Hertha BSC have managed only 12 victories against Bayer Leverkusen and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two teams last year ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Bayer Leverkusen have made improvements to their squad in the last few months and should be able to get on to the scoresheet this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-W

Hertha BSC form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Borussia Moenchengladbach vs FC Schalke 04 prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC Team News

Bayer Leverkusen have a formidable squad

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen do have a few injury concerns to account for and will have to do without Santiago Arias, Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios, and Charles Aranguiz going into this game.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha BSC need a victory this weekend

Hertha BSC

Hertha BSC will have to do without Jhon Cordoba and Jordan Torunarigha going into this game. Star midfielder Lucas Tousart has recovered from his injury and might make an appearance in this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Jhon Cordoba, Jordan Torunarigha

Doubtful: Lucas Tousart

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Daley Sinkgraven, Sven Bender, Jonathan Tah, Lars Bender; Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Kerem Demirbay; Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby

Hertha BSC Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Alexander Schwolow; Marvin Plattenhardt, Dedryck Boyata, Omar Alderete, Peter Pekarik; Niklas Stark; Vladimir Darida, Matteo Guendouzi, Matheus Cunha; Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been brilliant this season and have relied on the likes of Leon Bailey and Kerem Demirbay to provide the side with creative impetus in the final third. The home side is one of only two unbeaten teams in the Bundesliga and will want to maintain their unbeaten streak this weekend.

Hertha BSC have been largely inconsistent this season and need to get their defence in order after a stinging loss to Borussia Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen have been one of the best teams in Germany this season and hold the upper hand in this game.

Advertisement

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Hertha BSC

Also Read: FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: November 2020