The Bundesliga is back this weekend with another set of games as high-flying Borussia Moenchengladbach host Schalke 04 at the Borussia Park on Saturday. Schalke 04 are in a rut at the moment and are in desperate need of a victory.

Borussia Moenchengladbach are in exceptional form at the moment and have become one of the most dangerous sides in Germany over the past few months. The home side secured a 4-0 victory in the Champions League earlier this week and will look to make the most of their purple patch.

Schalke 04 have endured a shocking season so far and are yet to win a game in the Bundesliga this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit has managed to address some of its defensive issues but will need to be at its best to stand a chance against superior opposition.

💬 Head coach Manuel #Baum is talking to the press ahead of #BMGS04: "It was important that we dealt with the Wolfsburg game properly. We held a lot of discussions and thoughts before making considered decisions about personnel."#S04 pic.twitter.com/gWM7pNCRIb — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) November 26, 2020

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs FC Schalke 04 Head-to-Head

Borussia Moenchengladbach have had their fair share of problems against Schalke 04 and have won 13 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two teams. Schalke 04 have managed only 10 victories against the home side and have a point to prove going into this game.

Schalke 04 secured a surprising 2-0 victory against Borussia Moenchengladbach in the previous game between the two sides earlier this year. Borussia have improved considerably over the past few months and will present a stern challenge this weekend.

Borussia Moenchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-W-D

FC Schalke 04 form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-D-L-D

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs FC Schalke 04 Team News

Alassane Plea cannot play a part in this game

Borussia Moenchengladbach

Borussia Moenchengladbach have a few key injury concerns to account for and will have to do without Alassane Plea, Jonas Hofmann, Ramy Bensebaini, and Andreas Poulsen going into this game.

Injured: Alassane Plea, Jonas Hofmann, Ramy Bensebaini, Andreas Poulsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke need to win this game

FC Schalke 04

Suat Serdar is currently coping with a hamstring injury and might not be able to feature in this game. FC Schalke 04 midfielder Alessandro Schopf is also recuperating from a calf injury and remains a doubt against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Suat Serdar, Alessandro Schopf

Suspended: None

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs FC Schalke 04 Predicted XI

Borussia Moenchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer; Marcus Thuram, Lars Stindl, Patrick Herrmann; Breel Embolo

FC Schalke 04 Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Frederik Ronnow; Malick Thiaw, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic; Omar Mascarell; Kilian Ludewig, Bastian Oczipka, Amine Harit, Can Bozdogan; Goncalo Paciencia, Mark Uth

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs FC Schalke 04 Prediction

Borussia Moenchengladbach have a strong squad and will want to prove a point going into this game. The home side has dropped a few points over the past few weeks and the likes of Marcus Thuram and Breel Embolo will want to get their season back on track this weekend.

Schalke 04 have endured a miserable campaign and will need a herculean effort from their players to get their season back on track. Borussia Moenchengladbach will take plenty of confidence from their performances in the Champions League and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1 FC Schalke 04

