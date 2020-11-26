FC Emmen vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action with another set of games this weekend as reigning champions Ajax take on a struggling FC Emmen outfit at the JenS Vesting Stadium on Saturday. Ajax have been in excellent form and are the favourites to win this game.

FC Emmen are currently in 17th place in the Eredivisie standings and are yet to win a game in the top flight. The home side has only three points from nine games and will need a miracle to take something away from this game.

Ajax have enjoyed an exceptional domestic campaign so far and have won five games on the trot in the Eredivisie. The Dutch giants have scored an astonishing 37 goals in their nine games and should be able to coast to a victory in this game.

FC Emmen vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have a flawless record against FC Emmen and have won all five games that they have played against the home side in recent history. FC Emmen have a miserable record against the reigning champions and will want to register their first positive result in this fixture on Saturday.

The previous meeting between these two teams last year ended in an emphatic 5-0 victory for Ajax. Dusan Tadic and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar played pivotal roles for the team on the day and are likely to feature in this weekend's game.

FC Emmen form guide in the Eredivisie: L-L-L-L-D

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

FC Emmen vs Ajax Team News

Sergio Pena is unavailable for this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

FC Emmen

FC Emmen will have to do without star midfielder Sergio Pena in this Saturday's game against Ajax. Lucas Bernadou was sent off against AZ Alkmaar last week and cannot play a part in this match.

Injured: Sergio Pena

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Bernadou

Ajax have brilliant this season

Ajax

Antony was stretchered off the pitch against Atalanta last month and will not play a part in this fixture. Mohammed Kudus is also suffering from a muscle injury and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Antony, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Emmen vs Ajax Predicted XI

FC Emmen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Felix Wiedwald; Caner Cavlan, Ricardo van Rhijn, Miguel Araujo, Glenn Bijl; Lentini Caciano, Keziah Veendorp, Simon Tibbling, Nikolai Laursen; Michael de Leeuw, Anco Jansen

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes, David Neres; Lassina Traore

FC Emmen vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have an exceptional squad and have been lethal in the final third under Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutch champions will be intent on defending their league title and will want to make a statement this weekend.

FC Emmen have lost consecutive games in the Eredivisie and are the underdogs going into this game. Ajax have superior resources at their disposal and should be able to take all three points away from this match.

Prediction: FC Emmen 0-4 Ajax

