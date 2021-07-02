What channel is Belgium vs Italy? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 this weekend as they play a high-profile quarterfinal against Belgium at the Allianz Arena on Friday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will need to work hard to win this match.

Belgium are on an impressive winning streak under Roberto Martinez at the moment but were not at their best against Portugal. The Red Devils have a strong squad and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend.

Italy have enjoyed a year of incredible success under Roberto Mancini so far and will want some silverware to show for their achievements. The Azzurri have a balanced squad but were given a run for their money by Austria in their previous game.

🇧🇪 Belgium's Golden Generation vs. Mancini's free-flowing Italy 🇮🇹



Belgium vs Italy Team News

De Bruyne is currently injured

Belgium

Belgium have a few injury concerns with both Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard unlikely to feature in this game. Dries Mertens and Yannick Carrasco are likely to replace them in Belgium's forward line and will need to prove a point against Italy.

Timothy Castagne and Simon Mignolet are injured and have been ruled out of Euro 2020. Thomas Vermaelen was impressive against Portugal and will start alongside Alderweireld and Vertonghen in Belgium's three-man defence.

Injured: Timothy Castagne, Simon Mignolet

Doubtful: Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Italy have a strong squad

Italy

Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina came off the bench to score crucial goals against Austria and might have to play similar roles in this match. Manuel Locatelli has been impressive at Euro 2020 and might replace Marco Verratti in this match.

Lorenzo Pellegrini picked up an injury before the tournament and has been replaced by Gaetano Castrovilli in Italy's squad. Alessandro Florenzi is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: Alessandro Florenzi

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Belgium and Italy kick off?

India: 3rd July 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 2nd July 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 2nd July 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Belgium vs Italy on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC

How to watch live streaming of Belgium vs Italy?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC One

