What channel is Belgium vs Russia? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with another round of matches this weekend as Belgium lock horns with Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have a point to prove in Group B and will want to kick off their campaigns with a victory in this fixture.
Russia are one of the many dark horses at Euro 2020 and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset this weekend. The Russians did have their problems in a 1-0 victory against Bulgaria last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.
Belgium, on the other hand, have one of the best squads in the tournament and are the best team in Group B. Roberto Martinez's side managed an impressive victory against Croatia last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Belgium vs Russia Team News
Belgium
Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel is carrying a persistent injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. With Kevin De Bruyne also struggling with his fitness, the likes of Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker will have to play key midfield roles against Russia.
Eden Hazard has also been plagued by injuries this year and might not be able to start this game. Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens are in impressive form and are set to lead the line.
Injured: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne
Doubtful: Eden Hazard
Suspended: None
Russia
Russia have excellent players at their disposal and will have to name a strong team in this fixture. Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Golovin, and Aleksey Miranchuk can be lethal on their day and will want to make an impact against Belgium.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Belgium and Russia kick off?
India: 13th June 2021, at 12:30 AM
USA: 12th June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 3 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 12th June 2021, at 8 PM
Where and how to watch Belgium vs Russia on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV
USA: ABC
UK: ITV
How to watch live streaming of Belgium vs Russia?
India: SonyLIV
USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV, ESPN3
UK: ITV Hub
