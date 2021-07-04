What channel is Brazil vs Peru? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | Copa America 2021

The Copa America 2021 is back with a crucial semi-final clash this week as Brazil host Peru at the Olympic Stadium on Monday. Tite's Brazil outfit is one of the most impressive teams in South America at the moment and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Peru have been inconsistent in Copa America 2021 but have managed to fight their way to the semi-finals. The Peruvians stunned Paraguay in a penalty shoot-out last week and could potentially pull off a massive upset in this fixture.

Brazil, on the other hand, are arguably the favourites to win the Copa America this year and are one of only two unbeaten teams in the competition at the moment. The Selecao were given a run for their money by Chile in the quarterfinals and will hope for a more comfortable outing against Peru this week.

Brazil failed to win for the first time in 11 games but still qualified top in Group B for the last eight of the Copa America after drawing 1-1 with Ecuador in Goiania.

Brazil vs Peru Team News

Brazil will have to do without Jesus

Brazil

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus was given a straight red card for a harsh challenge against Chile and is suspended for this fixture. In his absence, Roberto Firmino will likely play in an advanced position alongside Neymar and Richarlison.

Lucas Paqueta scored a crucial goal against Chile over the weekend and will likely be rewarded with a start in this match. Thiago Silva returned to the starting eleven against Chile and is set to partner Marquinhos in Brazil's defence.

Injured: Dani Alves

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gabriel Jesus

Peru need to be at their best

Peru

Andre Carrillo was sent off against Paraguay and will be suspended for the game against Brazil this week. Carrillo is Peru's primary source of creativity and his absence could alter their approach to this game.

Gianluca Lapadula has been prolific for Peru and is set to lead the line against Brazil on Monday. Renato Tapia and Christian Cueva have been impressive in midfield and will need to put in a massive shift against the Selecao.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Carrillo

At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Brazil and Peru kick off?

India: 6th July 2021, at 4:30 AM

USA: 5th July 2021, at 7 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 6 PM (Central Standard Time), 4 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th July 2021, at 12 AM

The first semifinal match-up of the 2021 Copa America



Brazil vs. Peru

Brazil vs. Peru Monday, 7 p.m. ET

Where and how to watch Brazil vs Peru on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: Fox Sports 1, Univision Now, TUDN USA

UK: BBC Red Button

How to watch live streaming of Brazil vs Peru?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Fox Sports App, TUDN

UK: BBC iPlayer

