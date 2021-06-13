What channel is Brazil vs Venezuela? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | Copa America 2021

The Copa America begins with its first set of fixtures this week as reigning champions Brazil lock horns with Venezuela at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Sunday. Brazil are in excellent form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Venezuela have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance against the Selecao. The away side was impressive in its 0-0 draw against Uruguay and will need to achieve a similar result in this match.

Brazil, on the other hand, have been in exceptional form in recent weeks and have registered seven consecutive victories under the enigmatic Tite. The Selecao achieved a comfortable victory against Paraguay in their previous game and will be filled to the brim with confidence going into this fixture.

Venezuela summoned 15 new players for its Copa America squad on Saturday after eight tested positive for COVID-19 a day before it faces host Brazil https://t.co/i75nsl2B2f — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) June 13, 2021

Brazil vs Venezuela Team News

Brazil have a few injury concerns

Brazil

Dani Alves is injured at the moment and has not been included in Brazil's squad. Thiago Silva is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Venezuela. Marquinhos and Eder Militao are likely to form Brazil's central defence this weekend.

Tite is likely to employ a 4-2-3-1 formation with Roberto Firmino taking his place in attacking midfield. Neymar and Richarlison have been prolific for the Selecao and are set to occupy the two flanks against Venezuela.

Injured: Dani Alves

Doubtful: Thiago Silva

Suspended: None

Venezuela need to be at their best

Venezuela

According to worrying reports from South America, the Venezuela squad is facing a difficult battle against the coronavirus with as many as eight players testing positive. The team has not released the names of those infected but has called up 15 new players to bolster its ranks.

At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Brazil and Venezuela kick off?

India: 14th June 2021, at 2:30 AM

USA: 13th June 2021, at 5 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 4 PM (Central Standard Time), 2 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 13th June 2021, at 10 PM

Where and how to watch Brazil vs Venezuela on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: Fox, TUDN

UK: Not Available

How to watch live streaming of Brazil vs Venezuela?

India: SonyLIV

USA: fuboTV

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

