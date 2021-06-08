What channel is Colombia vs Argentina? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers feature several important matches this week as Argentina take on Colombia at the Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday. Argentina have built a formidable squad under Lionel Scaloni and will want to put their best foot forward this week.

Colombia have been fairly inconsistent over the past year and currently find themselves in sixth place in the FIFA World Cup qualification table. The home side thrashed Peru by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to take it up a notch against the Albicelestes.

Argentina are unbeaten in the World Cup qualification campaign at the moment and will be intent on making the most of their impressive run of form. The likes of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez have contributed heavily to the team's cause and will likely play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Brazil will host Copa America for the second consecutive time after Colombia and Argentina were stripped of hosting rights for the tournament. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 31, 2021

Colombia vs Argentina Team News

Colombia have a few injury concerns

Colombia

James Rodriguez is recovering from an injury at the moment and will be unable to contribute to Colombia's cause this week. Daniel Munoz was sent off against Peru last week and is suspended for this match.

Atalanta duo Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata have been exceptional in the Serie A this season and will likely lead the line for Colombia. Juan Cuadrado has also been included in the squad and is set to start on the right flank.

Injured: James Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Daniel Munoz

Argentina have a strong squad

Argentina

Franco Armani remains sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus and will be unable to travel with the squad. Sergio Aguero has joined the squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and is set to start alongside Lionel Messi this week.

Rodrigo De Paul has enjoyed an excellent season with Udinese and his presence could pave the way for Argentina's success. Emiliano Martinez has been impressive this year and is likely to be the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

Injured: Franco Armani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Colombia and Argentina kick off?

India: 9th June 2021, at 4:30 AM

USA: 8th June 2021, at 7 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 6 PM (Central Standard Time), 4 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 9th June 2021, at 12 AM

I'd imagine Lucas Ocampos and Angel Di Maria are two that won't start for Argentina vs. Colombia. Foyth wasn't too good in the second while Tagliafico was the weakest of all the defenders. Rodrigo De Paul has 3 lungs. Messi unlucky not to get a hat trick. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 4, 2021

Where and how to watch Colombia vs Argentina on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: fuboTV

UK: Premier Sports 1

How to watch live streaming of Colombia vs Argentina?

India: Bet365

USA: fubo Latino

UK: Premier Player

