What channel is Croatia vs Scotland? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Scotland play one of the most important matches in their history this week at UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with Croatia in a crucial Group D fixture on Tuesday. Both teams need to be at their best to secure qualification to the knock-outs and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Croatia have endured a dismal Euro 2020 campaign so far and have managed only one point from their two group games. The Balkan giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Czech Republic and will need to return to winning ways in this match.

Scotland, on the other hand, bounced back from a defeat in their first game with an impressive 0-0 draw against England. The Scots have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on pulling off an upset against Croatia this week.

BREAKING: Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday's game with Croatia at Hampden Park.#SCO | #Euro2020 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 21, 2021

Croatia vs Scotland Team News

Croatia need to win this game

Croatia

Borna Barisic remains the only injury concern for Croatia ahead of this match and his knock might rule him out of this match. The Croatians need to be proactive against Scotland and the likes of Ante Rebic and Ivan Perisic will have to play their part.

Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic have formed an effective partnership alongside Marcelo Brozovic and will have to seize the initiative this week. Croatia will also have to decide between Vladimir Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric in the final third.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Borna Barisic

Suspended: None

Scotland need to pull off an upset

Scotland

Billy Gilmour was the best player on the pitch against England last week but has now tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. John McGinn and Callum McGregor will have to do much of the heavy lifting in midfield in his absence.

Scott McTominay is likely to move out of defence to fill in for Billy Gilmour against Croatia. With McTominay playing as a defensive midfielder, Jack Hendry is likely to find his way back into the side.

Injured: Billy Gilmour

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Scotland kick off?

India: 23rd June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 22nd June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 22nd June 2021, at 8 PM

23.9% - Ahead of their MD3 meeting with Croatia, Scotland hold just a 23.9% chance of qualifying from the group stage. Uphill. #SCO #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/aUkbypR2vJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2021

Where and how to watch Croatia vs Scotland on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN2

UK: ITV4, STV

How to watch live streaming of Croatia vs Scotland?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi