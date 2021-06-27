What channel is Croatia vs Spain? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns to the fold with another round of important games this week as Croatia take on Spain at the Parken Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this month and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Croatia have impressive players in their squad but have often been plagued by bouts of inconsistency in recent months. The Croatians were excellent against Scotland last week and will need a similar performance in this match.

Spain, on the other hand, silenced their sceptics with a sensational 5-0 victory against Slovakia in their previous game. Luis Enrique does have a few problems to solve, however, and will need all the resources at his disposal against a strong Croatian outfit.

Croatia vs Spain Team News

Croatia need to win this game

Croatia

Ivan Perisic has tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend and will be excluded from the squad. AC Milan winger Ante Rebic is likely to take his place against Spain.

Borna Barisic remains the only other injury concern for Croatia and his knock might rule him out of this match. Luka Modric was brilliant against Scotland and will have to pull off a similar display on Monday.

Injured: Ivan Perisic

Doubtful: Borna Barisic

Suspended: None

Spain need to win this game

Spain

Luis Enrique has a few decisions to make with the likes of Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Pablo Sarabia, and Dani Olmo competing for places in the forward line. Sergio Busquets was impressive against Slovakia and is likely to start ahead of Rodri for Spain.

Pedri was exceptional against Slovakia and will face a stern challenge against the likes of Modric and Kovacic in this match. Pau Torres is likely to return to the side in place of Eric Garcia this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Spain kick off?

India: 28th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 28th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 28th June 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Croatia vs Spain on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Croatia vs Spain?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

