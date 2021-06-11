What channel is Denmark vs Finland? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 features an intriguing encounter this weekend as Denmark lock horns with Finland in a Group B fixture at the Parken Stadium on Saturday. The two Scandinavian nations will hope to pull off a few upsets this summer and need to win this game.

Finland face an uphill struggle at Euro 2020 this year and will need to put their best foot forward in this match. The away side suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of Estonia earlier this week and cannot afford a similar result in this match.

Denmark, on the other hand, have been impressive in recent weeks and have assembled a powerful squad. The Danes eased past a strong Bosnia and Herzegovina side in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Denmark vs Finland Team News

Denmark have a strong squad

Denmark

Denmark have a fully-fit squad going into Euro 2020 with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, and Yussuf Poulsen set to contribute in the final third. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney have been impressive this season and are likely to form a double pivot in midfield.

Simon Kjaer has been a behemoth in AC Milan's defence under Stefano Pioli and will have to step up with some strong performances. Kasper Schmeichel is also a senior figure in the dressing room and will have plenty of work to do this month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Finland need to be at their best

Finland

Finland are the underdogs going into this game and are likely to set up on the counter against Denmark. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has managed to recover from his injury and will lead the line alongside Robin Lod.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland kick off?

India: 12th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 12th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 12th June 2021, at 5 PM

🇫🇮 Preparations ✅



🤔 Predict Finland's EURO campaign in 𝟯 words or less!#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/DxIYgISYSU — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 10, 2021

Where and how to watch Denmark vs Finland on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC One

How to watch live streaming of Denmark vs Finland?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

Also Read: Euro 2020 predictions: Winners and Golden Boot picks from Paul Merson, Jim Beglin and SK experts

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi