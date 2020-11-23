What channel is Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week as Barcelona travel to Ukraine to take on Dynamo Kyiv in an important clash at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium. The Catalans will have to do without several important players and need to be at their best in this game.

Dynamo Kyiv have only one point in the Champions League at the moment and have struggled to make their mark on the competition. The Ukrainian giants need to take it up a notch against Barcelona and have a point to prove in this game.

Barcelona have rested the talismanic Lionel Messi for this game and will have to find alternative sources of creativity and flair against Dynamo Kyiv. The Blaugrana have endured a miserable season so far and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona Team News

Dynamo Kyiv have a depleted squad

Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv are currently dealing with a crisis and have to cushion the impact that the coronavirus has had on their squad. With over nine first-team players unavailable against Barcelona, the Ukrainian side will have to dig deep into its resources to stand a chance in this game.

Injured: Mykyta Burda, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Nazariy Rusyn, Volodymyr Kostevych, Bogdan Lednev, Viktor Tsygankov, Sergiy Sydorchuk, Artem Shabanov, Gerson Rodrigues, Oleksandr Syrota, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, Denys Popov, Ruslan Neshcheret

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Artem Besedin

Barcelona have not included Lionel Messi in their squad

Barcelona

Barcelona have several concerns of their own and will have to do without Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets, and Ronald Araujo going into this game. Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto have also picked up long-term injuries and Barcelona's defensive depth has been severely hampered as a result.

Ronald Koeman has also opted to rest Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong for this game and will have to rely on Barcelona's academy prospects to step up to the plate against Dynamo Kyiv.

Injured: Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo

Doubtful: Samuel Umtiti

Unavailable: Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona kick off?

India: 25th November 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 24th November 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 24th November 2020, at 8 PM

❝We think this is a good moment to rest them.❞

Where and how to watch Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports, Galavision

UK: BT Sport Extra 3

How to watch live streaming of Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona?

India: SonyLIV

USA: CBS All Access, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

