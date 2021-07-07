What channel is England vs Denmark? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

England are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 with a crucial semi-final match this week as they take on Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. England have been impressive at Euro 2020 and will be intent on proving their credentials in this fixture.

Denmark have exceeded expectations by a considerable margin this year are the dark horses at Euro 2020. The Danes can pack a dangerous punch on their day and have scored ten goals in their last two matches.

England, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 at the moment and have an excellent squad. The Three Lions are yet to concede a goal in the competition and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

England vs Denmark Team News

England have an excellent squad

England

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are certain to lead England's forward line and have scored a bulk of their team's goals at the Euros. The rest of their attacking unit remains anyone's guess, however, with Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, and Bukayo Saka competing for a single spot in the team.

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are set to hold the fort in midfield with Mason Mount ahead of them. Harry Maguire and John Stones were carry on with their centre-back partnership against Denmark.

Injured: Dean Henderson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Denmark can pack a punch

Denmark

Mikkel Damsgaard has stepped up admirably in Christian Eriksen's unfortunate absence and has led Denmark's resurgence. Thomas Delaney and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have given the youngster a brilliant platform in midfield and will be tested against England.

Kasper Dolberg has scored three goals at Euro 2020 and should start ahead of Yussuf Poulsen. Denmark are likely to employ a 3-5-2 formation with Kjaer, Vestergaard, and Christensen forming the defensive line.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Christian Eriksen

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between England and Denmark kick off?

India: 8th July 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 7th July 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 7th July 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch England vs Denmark on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: Univision, TUDN, ESPN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of England vs Denmark?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: ITV Hub

