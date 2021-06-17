What channel is England vs Scotland? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

England are back in action with another important match at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they take on Scotland at Wembley on Friday. The two traditional foes share an intriguing rivalry and will want to prove their mettle on the big stage in this fixture.

Scotland did not make a positive start to their Euro 2020 campaign and were stunned by a masterpiece from Patrik Schick in their previous match. The Scots have good players in their ranks and will need to punch above their weight in this fixture.

England, on the other hand, were excellent in their first game of the competition and edged a robust Croatia outfit to a 1-0 victory. The Three Lions are one of the favourites to win the tournament and will be confident ahead of this match.

“I somehow jumped and hung eight feet in the air! That’s adrenalin.” Interview with Don Hutchison, the last Scotland player to score a winner at Wembley... @donhutch4 https://t.co/BUEK7YacPW — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) June 16, 2021

England vs Scotland Team News

England have a strong squad

England

England manager Gareth Southgate has an abundance of options at his disposal ahead of this game. Manchester United star Harry Maguire has returned to England's training sessions and might be able to feature in this game.

Dean Henderson has picked up an injury, however, and has been ruled out of the tournament. Raheem Sterling scored the winner against Croatia last week and and is set to start against Scotland.

Injured: Dean Henderson

Doubtful: Harry Maguire

Suspended: None

Scotland need to win this game

Scotland

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney has managed to recover from his injury and could potentially make his return against England. Billy Gilmour has also made progress with his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture.

Lyndon Dykes was impressive against Czech Republic and is set to partner Che Adams in the final third. Andrew Robertson has plenty of experience against England's big names and will have to step up in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Billy Gilmour

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland kick off?

India: 19th June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 18th June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 18th June 2021, at 8 PM

Our final session before Scotland! 💪 pic.twitter.com/mJiypD61M8 — England (@England) June 17, 2021

Where and how to watch England vs Scotland on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN, Univision, TUDN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of England vs Scotland?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: ITV Hub

