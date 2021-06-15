What channel is Finland vs Russia? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns to the fold with another set of group matches this week as Finland take on Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday. The two European sides find themselves at opposite ends of the group and will want to win this game.

Finland won their first game of Euro 2020 against Denmark and will want to pull off another positive result in this fixture. The Finnish team does have a few problems to solve and will need to be at its best in this match.

Russia, on the other hand, were given a reality check by Belgium in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle against Finland. The Russians have good players in their ranks and will need to prove their mettle on Wednesday.

I've been watching the remainder of this Denmark vs. Finland game but when Lukaku scored for Belgium in their game against Russia, he ran towards the camera: "Chris, I love you." ❤️https://t.co/MxfKPBEOE3 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 12, 2021

Finland vs Russia Team News

Finland need to be at their best

Finland

Finland are the underdogs going into this game and are likely to set up on the counter against Russia. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has managed to recover from his injury and will lead the line alongside Robin Lod. Joel Pohjanpalo scored the winning goal against Denmark and will also have to play an important role in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Russia need to win this game

Russia

Yuri Zhirkov started against Belgium last week but has now picked up an injury that has ruled him out of the tournament. Daler Kuzyaev is also struggling with a knock and might not feature in this match.

Andrey Mostovoy has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of the tournament. Artem Dzyuba has been impressive this year and is set to lead the line for Russia.

Injured: Yuri Zhirkov, Andrey Mostovoy

Doubtful: Daler Kuzyaev

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia kick off?

India: 16th June 2021, at 6:30 PM

USA: 16th June 2021, at 9 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 8 AM (Central Standard Time), 6 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 16th June 2021, at 2 PM

Sports site @OptaAnalyst says the @Huuhkajat have a 71% chance of making it past the #EURO2020 group stage. https://t.co/VpS6TvbAds — Yle News (@ylenews) June 14, 2021

Where and how to watch Finland vs Russia on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC One

How to watch live streaming of Finland vs Russia?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi