What channel is France vs Germany? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

France and Germany play the most high-profile match of UEFA Euro 2020 so far as they lock horns in a crucial Group F encounter at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this match.

Germany have endured a difficult period under Joachim Low in recent years but seem to have returned to their exhilarating best over the past month. Die Mannschaft ran riot against Latvia last week and will be confident going into this game.

France, on the other hand, are the favourites to win Euro 2020 and will want to put their 2016 heartbreak behind them this year. Les Bleus have a good recent record against Joachim Low's Germany and will want to lay down a marker with a victory in this fixture.

Kai Havertz admits he is DREADING facing Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kante ahead of Germany vs France Euro 2020 clash. pic.twitter.com/iUce5tReoW — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 7, 2021

France vs Germany Team News

France have an excellent squad

France

Karim Benzema's much-awaited return to the France national team was soured by his knock against Bulgaria last week. The Real Madrid striker has managed to recover, however, and is set to lead France's attack alongside Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

Kurt Zouma is currently nursing a niggle and might not be able to feature in this match. Presnel Kimpembe and Raphael Varane are likely to start in central defence with N'Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso forming a formidable shield ahead of them.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kurt Zouma

Suspended: None

Germany need to win this game

Germany

Leon Goretzka has effectively recovered from a long-term muscle injury but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Jonas Hofmann remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this match.

With France fielding one of the most lethal attacking line-ups in the tournament, both Hummels and Rudiger will have to be at their best this week. Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner can wreak havoc on the counter and will look to make an impact against France.

Injured: Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: Leon Goretzka

Suspended: None

