What channel is Hungary vs France? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another crucial Group F encounter as France lock horns with Hungary at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Saturday. France have an excellent squad and are the favourites to win this game.

Hungary held their own for the most part against Portugal but eventually slumped to a 3-0 defeat last weekend. The Magyars will need a miracle to qualify for the knock-outs this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

France, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 this year and will be confident ahead of this game. Les Bleus edged Germany to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want another victory over the weekend.

Hungary plan to get stadium rocking and make France feel the heat | Andy Hunter https://t.co/P0aGQOg0HV — The Guardian (@guardian) June 17, 2021

Hungary vs France Team News

Hungary have a few injury concerns

Hungary

Hungary's star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the tournament. While Zsolt Kalmar is also unavailable, Roland Sallai has managed to recover from his knock and will likely play a part against Portugal this week.

Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Zsolt Kalmar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France have a strong squad

France

Benjamin Pavard suffered a knock against Germany last week and remains a doubt ahead of the game. The Bayern Munich defender might be replaced by Lucas Digne in this fixture.

Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante are fixtures in France's midfield with Corentin Tolisson and Adrien Rabiot competing for the other spot. Benzema, Mbappe, and Griezmann are set to lead the line in the final third.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Benjamin Pavard

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Hungary and France kick off?

India: 19th June 2021, at 6:30 PM

USA: 19th June 2021, at 9 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 8 AM (Central Standard Time), 6 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 19th June 2021, at 2 PM

It’s SO hot in Budapest right now. Could even be mid 30s degrees Celsius on the pitch tomorrow during France v Hungary. There’ll be a drinks break if it gets to 32 or over. Lloris says he’s hoping a drinks break will happen. Deschamps adjusted training times this week to prepare. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) June 18, 2021

Where and how to watch Hungary vs France on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC One

How to watch live streaming of Hungary vs France?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

