What channel is Hungary vs France? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another crucial Group F encounter as France lock horns with Hungary at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Saturday. France have an excellent squad and are the favourites to win this game.
Hungary held their own for the most part against Portugal but eventually slumped to a 3-0 defeat last weekend. The Magyars will need a miracle to qualify for the knock-outs this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.
France, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 this year and will be confident ahead of this game. Les Bleus edged Germany to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want another victory over the weekend.
Hungary vs France Team News
Hungary
Hungary's star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the tournament. While Zsolt Kalmar is also unavailable, Roland Sallai has managed to recover from his knock and will likely play a part against Portugal this week.
Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Zsolt Kalmar
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
France
Benjamin Pavard suffered a knock against Germany last week and remains a doubt ahead of the game. The Bayern Munich defender might be replaced by Lucas Digne in this fixture.
Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante are fixtures in France's midfield with Corentin Tolisson and Adrien Rabiot competing for the other spot. Benzema, Mbappe, and Griezmann are set to lead the line in the final third.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Benjamin Pavard
Suspended: None
At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Hungary and France kick off?
India: 19th June 2021, at 6:30 PM
USA: 19th June 2021, at 9 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 8 AM (Central Standard Time), 6 AM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 19th June 2021, at 2 PM
Where and how to watch Hungary vs France on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV
USA: ESPN
UK: BBC One
How to watch live streaming of Hungary vs France?
India: SonyLIV
USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV
UK: BBC iPlayer
