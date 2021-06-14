What channel is Hungary vs Portugal? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo are in action for the first time at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they take on Hungary in an important Group F encounter on Tuesday. Portugal have impressive players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Hungary find themselves in the group of death at the Euros and will need a miracle to qualify for the knock-outs this summer. The Magyars are unbeaten in their last 11 matches, however, and can punch above their weight on their day.

Portugal, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win the trophy this year and have one of the best squads in the tournament. The reigning Euro champions will be intent on defending their crown and will need to be at their best to secure the top spot in Group F.

Hungary vs Portugal Team News

Hungary have a few injury concerns

Hungary

Hungary's star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the tournament. While Zsolt Kalmar is also unavailable, Roland Sallai has managed to recover from his knock and will likely play a part against Portugal this week.

Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Zsolt Kalmar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal have a strong squad

Portugal

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo scored a wonder goal against Israel last week but has now tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Diogo Dalot has been called up as his replacement and will have to compete with Nelson Semedo for a place in the side.

Portugal have a wealth of attacking options to choose from against Hungary and will certainly flourish with Bruno Fernandes behind them in midfield. Based on recent form, Fernando Santos is likely to start with an attacking trident of Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, and Diogo Jota in the first match of Euro 2020.

Injured: Joao Cancelo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Hungary and Portugal kick off?

India: 15th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 15th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 15th June 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Hungary vs Portugal on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Hungary vs Portugal?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

