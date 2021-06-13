What channel is Netherlands vs Ukraine? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands play their first match of UEFA Euro 2020 this weekend as they lock horns with Ukraine in a Group C fixture at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday. The Dutch have an impressive squad and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Ukraine have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and will want to pull off a few upsets this weekend. Andriy Shevchenko has effectively rejuvenated his side and will have to field his best eleven against a formidable opponent.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have effectively found their feet under Frank de Boer but will need to resolve a few issues to step up as favourites to win the tournament. The Oranje eased past Georgia by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will want to get their campaign off to the best possible start on Sunday.

Netherlands vs Ukraine Team News

Netherlands have a strong squad

Netherlands

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has picked up a long-term injury and has been ruled out of UEFA Euro 2020. The likes of Marten De Roon and Georginio Wijnaldum will have to step up in his absence to pull the strings alongside Frenkie de Jong.

Memphis Depay has been sensational for the Netherlands this year and is set to lead the line with Wout Weghorst. The Netherlands are likely to field a three-man defence against Ukraine this weekend.

Ukraine need to win this game

Ukraine

Ukraine have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to use all the resources at their disposal. Ruslan Malinovskiy and Oleksandr Zinchenko have plenty of experience on the big stage and will have to play crucial roles against the Netherlands.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine kick off?

India: 14th June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 13th June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 13th June 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Netherlands vs Ukraine on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ABC

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Netherlands vs Ukraine?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV, ESPN3

UK: ITV Hub

Also Read: Euro 2020 predictions: Winners and Golden Boot picks from Paul Merson, Jim Beglin and SK experts

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi