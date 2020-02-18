What channel is showing UEFA Champions League in India - match timings and where to watch

The round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League is set to kick off imminently

The round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League is set to kick off on the 19th of February, with the first leg of the knockout stage of football's biggest club competition set to take place over the coming week.

Defending champions Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in what promises to be the week, as the Reds have fond memories of the venue after winning the European Cup for the sixth time in their history with a 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain are set to lock horns in another exciting fixture, with Tottenham Hotspur's clash with RB Leipzig and Valencia's showdown with competition debutants Atalanta the other two fixtures of the week.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in India?

In India, the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League will be telecasted in Sony Six.

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST

Borussia Dortmund v PSG: Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST

Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig: Thursday, 1:30 AM IST

Atalanta v Valencia: Thursday, 1:30 AM IST

What to expect from the UEFA Champions League R16?

While Liverpool are regarded as the favourites at this stage of the competition, Atletico Madrid will not be pushovers and Diego Simeone's side will look to eliminate the defending champions in the round of 16 of the tournament. Elsewhere, Atalanta secured qualification against all odds and will aim to continue their fairytale run in the competition, as they lock horns with Valencia.

Dortmund's clash with PSG is set to showcase some of the most exciting attackers in world football, as the likes of Jadon Sancho, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Neymar prepare to lock horns to secure qualification.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham face a tough test against Bundesliga high fliers RB Leipzig and the Lilywhites have their work cut out for them to secure qualification to the quarter-final stage of the tournament.