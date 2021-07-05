What channel is Italy vs Spain? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with a semi-final fixture this weekend as Spain take on Italy at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will need to put their best foot forward in this match.

Italy have largely exceeded expectations at Euro 2020 and are currently the only team to have won all their games. The Azzurri stunned Belgium by a 2-1 margin in the quarterfinals and will want a similar result in this game.

Spain, on the other hand, were given a run for their money by Switzerland over the weekend and will want a more comprehensive victory in this match. Luis Enrique's charges can pack a dangerous punch on their day but will be tested against Italy.

Italy vs Spain Team News

Italy have a few injury concerns

Italy

Leonardo Spinazzola suffered an injury against Belgium and has been ruled out of this fixture. Alessandro Florenzi is also carrying a knock at the moment and Giovanni Di Lorenzo will likely have to step up yet again in his absence.

Lorenzo Pellegrini has been ruled out of Euro 2020 and will be replaced by Gaetano Castrovilli in the squad. Federico Chiesa has been impressive this month and should start alongside Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne in the final third.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: Alessandro Florenzi

Suspended: None

Spain have a strong squad

Spain

Pablo Sarabia is Spain's only fitness concern at the moment and his muscle injury could mean that Dani Olmo is given an opportunity in this game. Ferran Torres has been impressive at Euro 2020 and is set to feature in this game.

Sergio Busquets has been crucial to Spain's resurgence and is likely to partner with Pedri and Koke against a strong Italian midfield. Unai Simon proved his mettle in the penalty shoot-out against Switzerland and will keep his place in the side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pablo Sarabia

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Italy and Spain kick off?

India: 7th July 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 6th July 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th July 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Italy vs Spain on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: Univision, TUDN, ESPN

UK: BBC One

How to watch live streaming of Italy vs Spain?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: BBC iPlayer

