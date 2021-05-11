What channel is Levante vs Barcelona? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

Barcelona are back in action with another do-or-die La Liga fixture this week as they take on Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia on Tuesday. The Catalan giants have been fairly inconsistent over the course of the season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Levante are in 14th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have suffered an extraordinary slump after a strong start to the season. The Valencia-based side has lost four of its last five games and has to make a statement this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, remain in contention for the La Liga title but will need Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to drop points over the next two weeks. The Blaugrana also have issues of their own to address and will need to be at their best to come away from this game with a victory and three crucial points.

Levante vs Barcelona Team News

Levante have a few injury concerns

Levante

Nikola Vukcevic and Nemanja Radoja are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jose Campana received his medical discharge this week but will have to pass a fitness test to feature in this game.

Injured: Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja

Doubtful: Jose Campana

Suspended: None

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Sergio Busquets suffered an injury against Atletico Madrid over the weekend but seems to have recovered in time for this game. Barcelona also have Ilaix Moriba, Miralem Pjanic, and Riqui Puig to choose from in the midfield.

Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are recuperating from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Martin Braithwaite has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Levante and Barcelona kick off?

India: 12th May 2021, at 1:30 AM

USA: 11th May 2021, at 4 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 3 PM (Central Standard Time), 1 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 11th May 2021, at 9 PM

💪 @5sergiob, already back out there with the group! pic.twitter.com/PsxAYsyQTq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 10, 2021

Where and how to watch Levante vs Barcelona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN Sports

UK: LaLigaTV

How to watch live streaming of Levante vs Barcelona?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: fuboTV

UK: Bet365

Also Read: Levante vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21