What channel is Liverpool vs Wolves? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The Premier League is back in action this weekend with an intriguing fixture as Wolves take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool have not been at their prolific best this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Wolves are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have won five out of their 10 league games so far this season. The away side stunned Arsenal by a 2-1 margin last weekend and is perfectly capable of pulling off an upset in this fixture.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture. Diogo Jota has been excellent for the Merseyside giants this season and is likely to partner Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the Liverpool front-line against Wolves.

Liverpool vs Wolves Team News

Liverpool have several injury concerns

Liverpool

Liverpool will have to go into this game with a depleted squad and Jurgen Klopp will have to address a few key areas of improvement ahead of the game. Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Alisson Becker, and Joe Gomez are injured and will be unavailable against Wolves.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, and James Milner are also carrying niggles and might not be able to play a part for Liverpool this weekend.

Advertisement

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez

Doubtful: Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner

Suspended: None

Raul Jimenez picked up an injury last weekend

Wolves

Wolves will have to do without star striker Raul Jimenez against Liverpool after the Mexican star picked up a head injury against Arsenal last week. Jonny and Romain Saiss are also injured and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny

Doubtful: Romain Saiss

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Liverpool and Wolves kick off?

India: 7th December 2020, at 12:45 AM

USA: 6th December 2020, at 2:15 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:15 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:15 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th December 2020, at 7:15 PM

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Wolves on TV?

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

USA: Peacock TV

UK: Amazon Prime Video

How to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Wolves?

India: Hotstar VIP

USA: Peacock TV

UK: Premier Player HD

Also Read: Liverpool vs Wolves prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21