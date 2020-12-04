Liverpool vs Wolves prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns to the fold this weekend with an important set of fixtures as Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool have blown hot and cold this season and will need to step up to the plate against Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Wolves have been at their feisty best over the past two weeks and stunned Arsenal by a 2-1 margin in their previous game. The away side is currently in an impressive seventh place in the Premier League table and will want to pull off an upset this weekend.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five games in the Premier League but are behind Tottenham Hotspur in the EPL standings. The Merseyside giants have plenty of work to do to defend their Premier League crown and will need to win this game.

Liverpool vs Wolves Head-to-Head

Liverpool have an excellent record against Wolves and have won 10 games out of a total of 15 matches played between the two teams. Wolves have managed only three victories against Liverpool and will need to improve this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Liverpool. Roberto Firmino scored a late winner on the day and will want to make an impact on this game.

Liverpool form guide in the Premier League: D-W-D-W-W

Wolves form guide in the Premier League: W-D-L-W-D

Liverpool vs Wolves Team News

Liverpool have several injury concerns

Liverpool

Liverpool have a depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Alisson Becker, and Joe Gomez against Wolves. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, and James Milner are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez

Doubtful: Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner

Suspended: None

Raul Jimenez is currently injured

Wolves

Raul Jimenez was involved in a sickening collision against Arsenal and has been ruled out of this game. Romain Saiss is also carrying a niggle and remains doubtful going into this fixture.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny

Doubtful: Romain Saiss

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Wolves Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Caoimhin Keller; Andrew Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota; Mohamed Salah

Wolves Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Marcal, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Nelson Semedo; Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker; Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore

Liverpool vs Wolves Prediction

Liverpool have an array of prolific attacking talents in their squad and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota will have to guide their side to a victory in this fixture. Wolves are known for their resilience and Liverpool cannot afford to slip up in this game.

With Raul Jimenez injured, Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto will have to shoulder the goalscoring burden for Wolves. Liverpool have a strong squad and will need to be at their best to take all three points away from this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

