What channel is Paraguay vs Brazil? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Brazil are back in action with another FIFA World Cup qualifier this week as they take on Paraguay at the Estadio Defensores del Chacho on Tuesday. Brazil have been in excellent form under Tite and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Paraguay are in fourth place in the FIFA World Cup qualification standings at the moment and have punched above their weight in recent months. The home side did well to hold Uruguay to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want to take it up a notch on Tuesday.

Brazil, on the other hand, have maintained a perfect record in their qualification campaign and are currently one of the best teams in South America. The Selecao eased past Ecuador in their previous game and will be confident going into this game.

🇧🇷⚽ A trio of Brazilian #Libertadores players have been called into Tite's squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers!



⚪️🟢 Weverton (@Palmeiras)



🔴⚫️ Gabi and Everton (@Flamengo_en)



🗓️ Brazil will face Ecuador (4/6) and Paraguay (8/6). pic.twitter.com/O4DWDWyeXE — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 30, 2021

Paraguay vs Brazil Team News

Paraguay need to win this game

Paraguay

Paraguay have a fully-fit squad this week and will have to use all the resources at their disposal in this game. Angel Romero is in excellent form at the moment and is likely to lead the line against Brazil.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil have a few injury concerns

Brazil

Dani Alves and Thiago Silva are injured at the moment and have not been included in Brazil's squad. Fabinho and Roberto Firmino were benched against Ecuador and are set to return to the fold on Tuesday.

Eder Militao has been impressive for Real Madrid this season and is set to partner Marquinhos in Brazil's defensive line. Richarlison and Neymar are the Selecao's mainstays on the flank and will look to wreak havoc against Paraguay.

Injured: Dani Alves, Thiago Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Paraguay and Brazil kick off?

India: 9th June 2021, at 6 AM

USA: 8th June 2021, at 8:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 7:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 5:30 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 9th June 2021, at 1:30 AM

Brazil players don’t plan to make any public statements on playing in #CopaAmerica until after their World Cup qualifying games against Ecuador and Paraguay. https://t.co/UIoRQ1wjRw — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) June 4, 2021

Where and how to watch Paraguay vs Brazil on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: fuboTV

UK: FreeSports

How to watch live streaming of Paraguay vs Brazil?

India: Bet365

USA: fubo Latino

UK: FreeSports Online Player

Also Read: Paraguay vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi