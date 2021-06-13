What channel is Poland vs Slovakia? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns to the fold with an intriguing encounter in Group E this week as Poland lock horns with Slovakia at the Krestovsky Stadium on Monday. With Spain and Sweden presenting stern challenges in the group, both teams will be desperate for a victory in this fixture.
Slovakia have assembled a well-rounded squad for Euro 2020 but will have to be wary of Poland's attacking threat. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Austria last week and will need to take it up a notch going into this important match.
Poland, on the other hand, have been well below their best over the past year and will need to find their feet at the Euros this week. The Poles have excellent players in their ranks but will need to form a cohesive unit to stand a chance in Group E this year.
Poland vs Slovakia Team News
Poland
Poland have several injury concerns to account for with Krzysztof Piatek, Arkadiusz Milik, Krystian Bielik, and Arkadiusz Reca ruled out at the moment. Jan Bednarek is also recovering from a knock and might not be able to feature in this match.
With many of their attacking options unavailable, the onus will be on the likes of Piotr Zielinski and the talismanic Robert Lewandowski to do much of the heavy lifting in the final third.
Injured: Krzysztof Piatek, Arkadiusz Milik, Arkadiusz Reca, Krystian Bielik
Doubtful: Jan Bednarek
Suspended: None
Slovakia
Marek Hamsik has recovered from his fitness issues and will have to play a key role for Slovakia at Euro 2020. Ivan Schranz is the only injury concern for the away side and has been sidelined for this match.
Injured: Ivan Schranz
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia kick off?
India: 14th June 2021, at 9:30 PM
USA: 14th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 14th June 2021, at 5 PM
Where and how to watch Poland vs Slovakia on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV
USA: ESPN
UK: ITV
How to watch live streaming of Poland vs Slovakia?
India: SonyLIV
USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV
UK: ITV Hub
