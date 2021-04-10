What channel is Real Madrid vs Barcelona? ? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The two biggest teams in Spain lock horns in another edition of the El Clasico this weekend as Real Madrid host arch-rivals Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will need a victory in this fixture.

Barcelona are currently only a point behind league-leaders Atletico Madrid and can potentially gain a massive advantage in the La Liga title race. The Catalan giants edged Real Valladolid to a narrow 1-0 victory last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and can draw level with Barcelona in second place this weekend. Los Blancos have managed to revive their fortunes this year and have a point to prove going into this match.

🇭🇷 @ivanrakitic explains why #ElClásico is about more than just the three points ... pic.twitter.com/csdJn97t6K — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 9, 2021

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Team News

Real Madrid have a few key injuries

Real Madrid

Raphael Varane has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of this match. With Sergio Ramos also out of contention, Real Madrid have a few issues to address in their defensive line.

Dani Carvajal is also carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. Nacho and Eder Militao were impressive against Liverpool during the week and are set to play this game.

Injured: Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Dani Carvajal

Suspended: None

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

With Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique back in the squad for this game, Ronald Koeman has a few selection headaches ahead of this match. Frenkie de Jong has been excellent as a defender but might move further up the field against Real Madrid.

Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are out with long-term injuries and will not travel to the Spanish capital. Neto has been included in the squad but is carrying a niggle and is unlikely to feature in the match.

Injured: Phillippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Neto

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona kick off?

India: 11th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 10th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 10th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN Sports

UK: LaLigaTV

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: fuboTV

UK: LaLigaTV

