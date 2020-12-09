What channel is Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week as Real Madrid take on Borussia Monchengladbach in a crucial fixture that is set to determine the fortunes of both teams in the elite competition. Real Madrid have not enjoyed the best of Champions League campaigns so far and need a victory in this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach have largely exceeded expectations in the UEFA Champions League and are currently at the top of their group. The German side has managed eight points from its five games and will be assured of the top spot if it defeats Real Madrid this week.

Real Madrid broke their winless streak with a crucial victory against Sevilla over the weekend and desperately need a victory in this game. Los Blancos have never been eliminated from the group stages of the UEFA Champions League and Zinedine Zidane cannot afford to crash out of the competition this year.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Real Madrid have a depleted squad

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have several injury concerns at the moment and will have to do without Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde, Mariano Diaz, and Luka Jovic in this game. Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, and Alvaro Odriozola are yet to fully recover from their injuries and might not feature against Borussia Monchengladbach this week.

Injured: Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola

Suspended: None

Jonas Hofmann is currently injured

Borussia Monchengladbach

Jonas Hofmann is currently ruled out with an injury and will not be able to play a part against Real Madrid this week. Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, and Tony Jantschke also have fitness concerns and remain doubtful ahead of this game.

Injured: Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Tony Jantschke

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach kick off?

India: 10th December 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 9th December 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 9th December 2020, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: fuboTV, ZonaFutbol, Unimas, Univision NOW

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach?

India: SonyLIV

USA: CBS All Access, TUDN

UK: BT Sport

