What channel is Real Madrid vs Liverpool? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League features a group of important quarterfinal matches this week as Real Madrid take on Liverpool at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have had their issues this season and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid are currently engaged in a battle with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the La Liga title and have improved in recent weeks. The reigning Spanish champions have managed four consecutive victories in all competitions and will want to win this fixture.

Liverpool have not been at their best this season and cannot afford another string of defeats in the coming weeks. The Merseyside giants have found their feet over the past week and will be intent on proving a point against Real Madrid. Diogo Jota's return has sparked a run of positive results for Liverpool and the Reds will want to make the most of their form this week.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Team News

Sergio Ramos is unavailable for this game

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos sustained an injury with Spain during the international break and has been ruled out of this game. Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde have also been sidelined against Liverpool. Eden Hazard has made progress with his recovery and might feature in this fixture.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde

Doubtful: Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Liverpool have a depleted squad

Liverpool

Liverpool's defensive crisis remains as pertinent as ever with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip injured for this game. Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, and Caoimhin Kelleher have also been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, Caoimhin Kelleher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool kick off?

India: 7th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 6th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Liverpool?

India: SonyLIV

USA: BT Sport

UK: Paramount+

