What channel is Scotland vs Czech Republic? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Scotland take on Czech Republic in a Group D encounter at Hampden Park on Monday. Both teams will have to work hard to qualify for the knock-outs and cannot afford to lose this match.

Scotland have been impressive over the past year and could potentially pull off a few upsets this summer. The Scots edged Luxembourg to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will have to take it up a notch in the Euros this week.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks and have plenty of work to do to pull off a victory in this fixture. The Czech outfit has conceded five goals in its last two games and will have to be more robust going into this match.

Former Czech Republic international Daniel Pudil discusses #CZE's #Euro2020 opener against Scotland and feels it is a crucial match for his nation 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/lCxtep2Hrn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 11, 2021

Scotland vs Czech Republic Team News

Scotland have a strong squad

Scotland

Billy Gilmour remains the only fitness concern for Scotland going into this game and is unlikely to play a part against Czech Republic. The Scots have several options in the middle of the pitch with John McGinn, Callum McGregor, and Scott McTominay available for selection.

With Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson both playing on the left, Scotland are likely to employ a 3-5-2 formation in this fixture. Che Adams has enjoyed an excellent Premier League season and is likely to lead the line for the home side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Billy Gilmour

Suspended: None

Czech Republic need to win this game

Czech Republic

Czech Republic will have to do without Lukas Provod this week after an injury ruled the midfielder out of the tournament. In his absence, Alex Kral is likely to team up with Tomas Soucek in midfield.

Injured: Lukas Provod

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic kick off?

India: 14th June 2021, at 6:30 PM

USA: 14th June 2021, at 9 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 8 AM (Central Standard Time), 6 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 14th June 2021, at 2 PM

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿James McFadden looks ahead to Scotland's #EURO2020 opener against the Czech Republic and discusses some selection dilemmas for Steve Clarke. Who do you think will start on Monday?👇 pic.twitter.com/Gy9SE0IRRE — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 11, 2021

Where and how to watch Scotland vs Czech Republic on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC One

How to watch live streaming of Scotland vs Czech Republic?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi