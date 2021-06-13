What channel is Spain vs Sweden? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another set of important matches this week as Spain lock horns with Sweden at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Monday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to make a statement of intent in their first match of the tournament.
Sweden have shown steady improvement over the past year and have been excellent in recent weeks. The Scandinavian giants will want to qualify for the knock-outs this summer and could potentially pull off an upset in this match.
Spain, on the other hand, are the favourites to top Group E at the moment but cannot afford to underestimate Sweden in this fixture. The Spaniards have an impressive mix of youth and experience going into Euro 2020 and will want to make the most of the resources at their disposal this month.
Spain vs Sweden Team News
Spain
Sergio Busquets has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. In the absence of the Barcelona veteran, Thiago Alcantara and Rodri will have to pull the strings in the middle of the pitch.
Diego Llorente, on the other hand, has returned two negative tests over the weekend and should be available for this match. Gerard Moreno has scored 30 goals for Villarreal this season and is set to lead the line for Spain.
Injured: Sergio Busquets
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sweden
Sweden's talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up an injury with AC Milan and has been ruled out of UEFA Euro 2020. Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg have tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be excluded from the squad.
Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Dejan Kulusevski, Mattias Svanberg
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden kick off?
India: 15th June 2021, at 12:30 AM
USA: 14th June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 14th June 2021, at 8 PM
Where and how to watch Spain vs Sweden on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV
USA: ABC
UK: BBC
How to watch live streaming of Spain vs Sweden?
India: SonyLIV
USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV, ESPN3
UK: BBC iPlayer
