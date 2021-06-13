What channel is Spain vs Sweden? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another set of important matches this week as Spain lock horns with Sweden at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Monday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to make a statement of intent in their first match of the tournament.

Sweden have shown steady improvement over the past year and have been excellent in recent weeks. The Scandinavian giants will want to qualify for the knock-outs this summer and could potentially pull off an upset in this match.

Spain, on the other hand, are the favourites to top Group E at the moment but cannot afford to underestimate Sweden in this fixture. The Spaniards have an impressive mix of youth and experience going into Euro 2020 and will want to make the most of the resources at their disposal this month.

3 - Spain have just lost three of their 16 official games against their group stage rivals in the #EURO2020 (W11 D2) excluding friendlies. Just one of those 16 games was in the European Championship: vs Sweden in 2008 (2-1 win). Favourite. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 10, 2021

Spain vs Sweden Team News

Spain have a few squad concerns

Spain

Sergio Busquets has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. In the absence of the Barcelona veteran, Thiago Alcantara and Rodri will have to pull the strings in the middle of the pitch.

Diego Llorente, on the other hand, has returned two negative tests over the weekend and should be available for this match. Gerard Moreno has scored 30 goals for Villarreal this season and is set to lead the line for Spain.

Injured: Sergio Busquets

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden need to be at their best

Sweden

Sweden's talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up an injury with AC Milan and has been ruled out of UEFA Euro 2020. Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg have tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Dejan Kulusevski, Mattias Svanberg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden kick off?

India: 15th June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 14th June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 14th June 2021, at 8 PM

Spain are the big hitters in this group and will be looking to plot a path past Slovakia, Poland and a Zlatan Ibrahimovich-less Sweden.



Let's see how well you know this group 🧐https://t.co/XEUZZpU2WJ — SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) June 12, 2021

Where and how to watch Spain vs Sweden on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ABC

UK: BBC

How to watch live streaming of Spain vs Sweden?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV, ESPN3

UK: BBC iPlayer

Also Read: Euro 2020 predictions: Winners and Golden Boot picks from Paul Merson, Jim Beglin and SK experts

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi